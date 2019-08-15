Mumbai: Special FYJC list declared, over 9K aspirants still without a seat

The state education department announced the First Year Junior College (FYJC) special round general merit list on Wednesday.

While 48,664 students have been allocated seats in city colleges, 9,711 are yet to grab a seat even after four merit rounds. For them, the state education department will be conducting another round which will be on the basis of First Come, First Serve instead of the usual merit rounds.

Before the special round, close to 40,000 vacant seats earmaked for admission under quotas were surrendered for students awaiting admissions. The total number of seats available for this round was 1,26,555 — 16,229 for Arts, 63,105 for Commerce, 44,081 for Science and 3,151 for bifocal and HSVC streams.

Now, the fate of 9,711 FYJC aspirants depends on the first-come-first-serve round of allotment. In this round, students who do not have confirmed seats can check for vacant seats on the given date and time (yet to be declared by the department) and apply as per the availability. Whoever applies first will manage to seal the seat for themselves. The dates for these will be on the basis of their board exam scores. For example, there will be a separate time slot for students scoring between 70 to 80% and for those scoring between 55 to 69%. However, if a student scoring 73% applies for a seat before another scoring 76%, the latter will be given a seat.

Students have been allotted seats in special round general merit list should confirm their seats in the respective colleges between August 16 to 19 before 3 pm.