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Mumbai: 6 dead after chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy rain

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the Janta Nagar area amid heavy rainfall.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST

Mumbai: 6 dead after chawl collapses in Mankhurd amid heavy rain
Those who died in the incident included four women.
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At least six people were killed and another person was injured after a portion of a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Sunday night (July 5). Those who died in the incident included four women, according to officials. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the Janta Nagar area amid heavy rainfall.

After receiving information about the incident, rescue teams rushed to the site and launched an operation to pull out those trapped underneath the debris. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the Mumbai Police, and the BMC ward office rushed to the site to carry out rescue and relief efforts. Meanwhile, officials are working to assess whether there is any risk to nearby structures in the area.

According to the BMC, four women and one man were "brought dead" to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital. One injured person is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi Hospital, officials said. Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban said that the rescue operation was facing hurdles due to ongoing heavy rain in Mumbai.

Monsoon fury in Mumbai

Mumbai has witnessed incessant rainfall over the last one week. Before the chawl collapse, at least four people had lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents across the city in recent days. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai for Monday (July 6). In view of the alert, the authorities have declared a holiday in all government and private schools as well as colleges on Monday. The BMC has appealed to residents to avoid stepping out if possible.

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