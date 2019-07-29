Mumbai: Senve years on, man held for rape and cheating

A 45-year-old man has been held seven years after he was booked for raping a 40-year-old woman.

Santacruz police arrested Rahul Kokane, who fled to the United States after allegedly raping the complainant, from Delhi airport when he came to visit his family. A lookout notice had been issued against him.

According to police, Kokane had met the complainant in 2012 and established a romantic relationship with her. As time passed, a sexual relationship was established wherein Kokane promised to marry her. Later, Kokane asked the victim for a loan, which she gave him in US currency.

Soon, Kokane flew to the US and stopped interacting with the survivor. After repeated attempts to reconnect with Kokane failed, she started asking him about getting married but was ignored.

She then approached the police and registered a complaint against Kokane at Santacruz police station in 2012. However, since Kokane was already in the US, police issued a lookout circular against him and put out his passport number in the wanted list.

Seven years later, on July 25, when Kokane flew from the US to Delhi to visit his ailing father, his passport number was noticed by airport officials, who then alerted the police. A day later, Santacruz police arrested Kokane and booked him under the Indian Penal Code for rape (Section 376), cheating (Section 420). He was produced in the holiday court on Sunday and remanded to police custody.