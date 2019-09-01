Mumbai: Security beefed up for Ganeshotsav

More than 50,000 cops deployed for the 10-day-long celebrations, 5,000 CCTVs installed across Mumbai

It seems Mumbai Police is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to the security of Mumbaikars. The police have beefed up their security to ensure smooth traffic and maintain peace as the city would soon witness Ganesh festival celebrated along with Muharram.

The Mumbai police have deployed more than 50,000 officers from the Local Arm Police, SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Mumbai Traffic Police, Zonal Police Officers, Home Guards and Zonal Police Officers for the security arrangements.

While addressing the media for updating the security arrangements for both the festivals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Pranay Ashok said, “This year Ganeshotsav is all set to commence from Monday and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens in this long festive season has always been a challenging task for the Mumbai police. The primary responsibility of the Mumbai police is to maintain Law and Order of the city and adopt all possible safety measures so that nothing goes for a toss till both the festivals end. For safety measures, more than 5,000 CCTV are installed in the city and all the major checkpoints for 24X7 surveillance. Special focus team has been given this time to collaborate with Ganpati pandals to spread awareness about any untoward incident.”

“We are advising people not to step into deep waters during the time of immersion and avoid incidents of drowning we have organised well swimmers, coast guards, boats and launches shall be provided by the local police, at the same time the Navy will provide necessary points in this regards. First aid centres have been set up at all beaches for urgent medical help,” Ashok added. According to the Mumbai police, the security arrangements for Lalbaugcha Raja and other big Ganesh mandals is a sensitive task and this year the police have requested all such mandals to install CCTV cameras for better surveillance.