Mumbai seals borders with major suburbs to contain COVID-19 spread

In wake of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has decided to seal the borders and major roads connecting the city to its major suburbs. The Mumbai Police has requested all the residents to stay indoors and follow strict measures as the city witnessing a growth in the COVID-19 cases at an alarming rate. According to police sources, many people were roaming unnecessarily and were flouting all the rules. Although the measures are likely to help in controlling the spread of the virus, roadblocks across all the major roads have resulted in long traffic jams. They are not using Masks and we caught them far away from their residence," a source informed. Mumbai Police has asked people to follow the social distancing guidelines before heading out. The advisory asked people to wear masks before heading out and not to travel more than 2 kms. Only those who are going to their offices or patients are allowed to travel out of 2Kms radius. It also appealed to people to avoid going to open places like markets and gyms and follow strict social distancing guidelines if they step out for necessary services.