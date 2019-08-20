Headlines

Mumbai: Scamsters use fake website to sell bogus insurance policies; case filed

General manager of a medical insurance company has lodged a police complaint at Cuffe Parade police station stating that an unknown accused had allegedly prepared a fake website using the license number and the logo of his company and falsely selling fake medical insurance policies to the people in order to dupe them.

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

General manager of a medical insurance company has lodged a police complaint at Cuffe Parade police station stating that an unknown accused had allegedly prepared a fake website using the license number and the logo of his company and falsely selling fake medical insurance policies to the people in order to dupe them.

The complainant identified as Mahendra Hadvade (39) who handles the accounts and finance department of Health India Insurance TPA company told the cops that the incident came into light after a person who had paid for the medical insurance policy from the bogus website realised he was duped, so he mailed to the original company alerting about the fraud.

According to the police, the said company had a total of 38 branches across the country and two branches in Mumbai and it has been officially licensed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and it works under the terms and conditions provided by the latter.

"On April 9, this year the official e-mail id of the company crm@healhindiatpa.com received a mail from a person who introduced himself as Surendra Vijay. The mail stated that a website named healthcare.in was being operated online which used the same license number provided by the IRDA and the logo of the original company and it was selling fake medical insurance policies to people by accepting payments. Vijay too had taken a policy, but he did not receive the policy number after which he realised that he was conned. He sent frequent mails to the original company in order to alert them about the fraud and when the company looked into the matter, it was discovered that a bogus website and an online page was created by the fraudsters which used the license number, logo and the details of the company branches for its page."

The executives of the fake company used to get in touch with the victims over WhatsApp and would ask for payment of premium on bank accounts for those policies which never existed. Police has been registered case under Section 420, 465, 468 of the IPC and Section 43, 65, 66c and 66d of the IT Act and further investigation is underway.

Online Con

  • The executives of the fake company used to get in touch with the victims over WhatsApp and would ask for payment of premium for policies that never existed
  • The bogus website had put up an advertisement about health insurance plans and healthcare products
  • After more people approached the police, a case has been registered

