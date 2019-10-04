Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park wants to manage electric buses sans MTDC tie-up

Worried over losing revenue as well as of further delays in the case of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) operating Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the park management now seems to be keen on operating similar buses inside the park all by themselves.

As part of its most ambitious plan to stop all privately-owned vehicles from entering SGNP to not only reduce pollution but also congestion, the forest department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2015, as per which, the MTDC was supposed to operate 20 BOVs to ferry tourists while SGNP was supposed to make arrangements for parking of not only these electric vehicles but also of the vehicles brought by visitors.

The parking area, which will be able to accommodate 255 cars and 125 two-wheelers and is being constructed outside the SGNP gate will be ready soon. However, as per an SGNP official, under the MOU, the park only stands to lose out on revenue as the MTDC will get a private company to run the buses and the revenue collected from the parking area will have to be shared.

"At present, the major revenue generated is from tickets sold at the gate and both cars and two-wheelers have a major contribution. Once the electric buses begin plying, all private vehicles will be stopped from entering, which will hit our revenue. Also, we will end up getting very little money from parking and bus operations that will be managed by MTDC and the third party. In totality, it's a major loss for the SGNP," said a senior SGNP official.

He added that given the fact that the MOU has expired and there has been no communication from the MTDC, it's in the best interest of the SGNP that the MOU be scrapped. Direct management of both, the parking area and of the buses, would enable the SGNP to cater to tourists personally and make the process more seamless.

"As of now, no decision has been made. However, we will take a decision on this issue very soon," said a top SGNP official.

However, activists who have been demanding that SGNP be made 'vehicle-free', state that they don't understand why SGNP has been delaying its own plans. "There are regular reports of animals being killed or injured inside the SGNP as people drive rashly, threatening the lives of not only wildlife but also of tourists. It's important to speed up the construction of the parking area and put a stop on all private vehicles from entering the park," said Gopal Jhaveri, adding that before stopping private vehicles, it has to be ensured that there are enough buses to ferry tourists.