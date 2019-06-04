Mumbai’s traffic snarls stare in face after closure of bridges

Following the BMC list of dilapidated bridges and closure of some before monsoon, DNA visited two such locations of Ramchandra Nullah bridge in Malad (West), one located beneath S.V. Road in Malad and another at Malad Link Road to gauge the impact. The traffic congestion on both these roads is heavy throughout the day, especially during the peak hours. These are the two most important routes connecting Malad to Kandivali. Both the bridges are about 60-90 feet wide.

"I have been running this shop since the past 15 years. Only two years ago, I got a notice from the BMC saying my shop is dangerously constructed. However, the BMC has no solution for either me or other shopkeepers," said Nihal Shah, who owns a shop on the S.V. Road bridge over the nullah.

There are about six shops on one side of and three on the opposite side of the road, which will face the brunt if the bridge falls. This road is also a route for eight BEST buses.

On the Malad Link Road Bridge, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has carried on construction of the Mumbai Metro, despite its dilapidated state. The hawkers near the nullah said that inspections are carried out frequently but little is done to improve structural condition of the bridge.

Local councillors however said that that due to the traffic flow, BMC might postpone the closure of these bridges. "BMC told us that this bridge might be shut down for safety reasons. The chances of this happening are very less, considering the heavy density of traffic flow," said Jaya Tiwana, Local Municipal Councillor.

The local ward officer concurred with the councillor's opinion however, is waiting for the Bridges department to respond. "We received a letter from the Bridges Department about the unsafe condition of the bridges. Both bridges are on the same nullah and parts of SV Road and Linking Road in Malad. These roads are the main connection of western suburbs and cannot close. We have told the Bridges department and are awaiting their reply," said Sanjyog Kabre, assistant commissioner of P North ward where Malad area is situated.

[1) Ramchandra Nullah bridge in Malad (West), is a part of S.V. Road and Link Road. It is ‘dangerous’; 2) Ramchandra Nullah bridge at Link Road. The traffic congestion on both these roads is heavy throughout the day. 3) Oshivara Nullah is an extended part of Mrunaltai Gore flyover which connects Western Express Highway to west part of suburbs —Aadesh Choudhari/DNA]

Troubled Bridges