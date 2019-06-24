Mumbai's first skywalk razed to make way for flyover

City's first skywalk at Bandra which goes above Western Express Highway (WEH) was dismantled on Saturday night. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), pulled down the south-bound arm of the Bandra skywalk to make way for an arm of the 714-meter flyover which will connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) to Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The north-bound arm of the Bandra skywalk will be pulled down on Sunday night between 11 pm till 5 am of Monday morning. This skywalk connecting Kalanagar with Bandra station (E) will be reconnected in September this year after the MMRDA completes work on this flyover.

MMRDA will construct the flyover with two arms, with two lanes each. The 780-metre long arm will run from Worli sea link to BKC and the 720-metre long arm will run from BKC to Worli sea link.

This new flyover will come to the rescue of BKC-bound motorists from the time-consuming wait at the Kalanagar signal. Traffic movements were regularised immediately after the south-bound arm of the skywalk was pulled down. The skywalk will again be erected in the month of September 2019 after the 714-meter arm of the flyover is completed.

Built in 2008, the 1.3km skywalk was the first of its kind for pedestrians but it is