Mumbai: Rs 58000 crore plan approved to cut travel time across city; check details

The MMRDA has unveiled a Rs 58,000 crore plan to create a network of ring roads around Mumbai, aiming to reduce congestion and improve travel efficiency over the next five years.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has launched an ambitious plan to create a comprehensive network of ring roads around Mumbai, aiming to alleviate the city's chronic traffic congestion and enhance travel efficiency over the next five years. With a budget of Rs 58,000 crore, this extensive initiative will involve the construction of more than 90 kilometers of roads, bridges, and tunnels that will encircle the city, providing improved connectivity to suburban areas and facilitating easier access to the borders of Gujarat in the north, Konkan Maharashtra in the south, and western regions of the state.

Mumbai, often referred to as India’s financial capital, has been grappling with severe traffic issues, prompting a significant push for infrastructure development in recent years. The MMRDA’s new plan seeks to redirect heavy traffic away from the city center, offering quicker and more efficient routes through the proposed ring road system. Central to this mega project are seven outer and inner ring roads, which are currently in different phases of development and tendering.

To execute this extensive plan, the MMRDA is collaborating with various agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Many of the newly constructed roads will be tolled, aiming to lessen the load on existing transport infrastructure and support the initiative's long-term vision of “Mumbai in Minutes.” This goal emphasizes that travel across the city should ideally take no more than 59 minutes, a commitment underscored by MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

In addition to improving connectivity, the new roads are vital for addressing gaps in Mumbai’s transport network, particularly the east-west connectivity that has been historically neglected in favor of north-south routes. Major upcoming projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Wadhwan Port further necessitate these new routes to accommodate the expected surge in traffic.

The comprehensive plan includes several critical projects, such as the Versova-Bandra Sea Link, the Versova-Dahisar Link Road, the Mira Bhayander-Dahisar Link Road, and the Alibaug-Virar Multi Modal Corridor, among others. These initiatives, closely monitored by NITI Aayog, aim to create a complete ring around Mumbai, easing congestion and providing alternative routes for both commuters and freight traffic.

Given Mumbai’s unique geographical challenges—surrounded by water on three sides and home to a densely packed population—its existing transport systems are under immense strain. The city’s railways and roadways often experience overcrowding, making the development of these ring roads crucial for relieving the pressure.

Dr. Mukherjee highlighted that very few cities worldwide have developed such an extensive network of ring roads. Mumbai is set to become the first city with multiple ring roads traversing various terrains, including sea, creeks, forests, and urban highways, utilizing tunnels and elevated bridges.

Overall, these projects, totaling Rs 3 lakh crore from the MMRDA alone, form part of a broader infrastructure initiative, supported by international agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The transformative road network is anticipated to significantly boost the economy and promote substantial urban development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which already contributes over 4% to India’s GDP.