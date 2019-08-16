Mumbai: Rise in gold smuggling forces DRI to beef up airport security

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has beefed up security at the airport in anticipation of an increase in cases of gold smuggling. The first six months of this year have seen an increase in the number of seizures made at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

It is estimated that about 100 tonnes of gold is smuggled in India every year, said a DRI official. Following a hike in customs duty, smuggling has peaked, added the official.

The decision comes on the heels of DRI arresting seven men with 32.28-kg smuggled gold bars, worth Rs 10 crore, from the domestic airport in Santacruz on June 10. Cocaine seizures at the airport have also gone up in the recent past. On August 9, a 27-year-old Venezuelan woman was found hiding 80 capsules containing 796 grams of cocaine capsules worth Rs 4.77 crore inside her body.

Giving an insight into the increased security, a senior DRI official said, "Earlier if 10 suspicious passengers were frisked, the number of frisking incidents have doubled now. After the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which is responsible for security in all Indian airports, had issued a detailed advisory revising and tightening security norms, we too have fallen in line."