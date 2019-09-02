Mumbai: Ride denied as there is 'too much traffic'

Since the launch of DNA's (Un)Fare campaign, the helpline number has been bombarded with complaints against auto and taxi drivers who refuse rides for unnecessary reasons. Beejay Venkat, a 24-year-old resident of Chembur was refused twice by auto-rickshaws on the same day, One being from Kurla to Ghakopter and the other from R-City Mall to Khaugali. When he asked an auto driver from R-city, he was denied on the reason that the driver would only go to Powai or a place which is en route to Powai.

"There is already a lot of fuss about the share rickshaws or rickshaws in general near R-City mall and all the auto drivers either want to go to Ghatkopar station or somewhere far away," said Venkat. He added, "They will block the way and won't ply even if they see a person with a lot of heavy bags, they will only care about their own money."

He also spoke about the situation in Khaugali, "From there, it is impossible to get rickshaw at any time of the day. You ask Chembur, Kurla or any other place they will refuse you and drive away."

A similar issue has come under the scanner of (Un)fare campaign from a 31-year-old engineer Ankit Sidhpura. He told the DNA, "I face the problem of taxis every day, from Shree Harkishandas Reliance Foundation Hospital (Girgoan) to Khetwadi petrol pump which is my daily route as I work in Sion but often hail a taxi from the hospital." He was denied a ride to the petrol pump but later, saw the same driver accepting a ride to Colaba. He confronted the driver for the reason to which he replied, "There is too much traffic over there and it is inconvenient."

"It takes mere Rs 22 and speaking about the traffic, there is not much traffic so it is very frustrating to face it every day," Sidhpura added.

(Un)fare

Did an auto wallah refuse to drive you to your destination? Click a picture of the number plate and send it to Mumbai Ka DNA on 74002 11111 or e-mail it to unfare@dnaindia.net. DNA will follow it up with the traffic authorities.