Mumbai reports 8063 fresh COVID-19 cases; 27% more than yesterday

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8,063 fresh Covid-19 cases, which is 27% more than Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

A massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has been witnessed once again, as the total number of cases being reported daily has increased to 27% than yesterday.

According to official data provided by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city has recorded a total of 8063 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 27 per cent more than the cases recorded on Saturday.  

As per data, about 7176 (89%) of the cases are asymptomatic. The city did not report any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate is 94% the city recorded 6,347 infections, according to the bulletin.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 6,347 infections.

 

