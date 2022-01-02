Mumbai reports 8063 fresh COVID-19 cases; 27% more than yesterday

A massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has been witnessed once again, as the total number of cases being reported daily has increased to 27% than yesterday.
According to official data provided by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city has recorded a total of 8063 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is 27 per cent more than the cases recorded on Saturday.
As per data, about 7176 (89%) of the cases are asymptomatic. The city did not report any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate is 94% the city recorded 6,347 infections, according to the bulletin.
On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 6,347 infections.
#CoronavirusUpdates
2nd January, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 8063
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 578
Total Recovered Pts. - 7,50,736
Overall Recovery Rate - 94%
Total Active Pts. - 29819
Doubling Rate - 183 Days
Growth Rate (26 Dec - 1 Jan)- 0.38%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 2, 2022