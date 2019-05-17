Mumbai: Report on Himalaya Bridge holds various depts responsible

The report of Himalaya Bridge collapse has blamed gross negligence of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers and auditors for resulting into the mishap on March 14, where seven people died.

Though the report hasn't pinpoint any particular reason, report mentioned various reasons like an increased load after railway linked it to other platforms, lack of maintenance as per manual, refurbishment of bridge by "A" ward without Bridges Department remark and structural auditor has overlooked his own observations to monitor the next inspection in case of corrosion.

Even it mentions increase load on the bridge due to the connection of more platforms of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The reports also mentioned the inspection and work carried out in 2013-14.

"As per the report, Bridges Department maintenance manual and the circular not followed by the department and no proper inspection or audit conducted before the repairs carried out in 2013-14 under biennial contracts. The responsibility was over then chief engineer and deputy chief engineer," said an officer of the BMC.

The report also pointed out lack of Proper documentation of the repair work and no drawing prepared for the replacement of structural steel, Improper supervision of the work of repairs carried out by contractor M/s. RPS Infra Project Pvt. Ltd since the work of epoxy pain was not carried out as per specification.

As per the report, the refurbishment work done by "A" ward was started without Bride Department remarks but it also mentioned that assistant commissioner of "A" ward had asked for permission. Auditor Prof D. D. Desai's Associated Engg. Consultant and Analyst Pvt. Ltd overlooked his own observations to monitor next inspection in case of corrosion and No tests were conducted on concrete deck slab.

BLAME GAME