Mumbai: Reluctant auto drivers, rigged meters trouble citizens

Mumbai ka DNA's (Un)Fare campaign continued on Thursday as people reached out to our helpline when refused by auto-rickshaw wallahs to ply.

Devendra Singh, a 40-year-old IT consultant was refused to be given a ride from Vile Parle to reach his home in Santacruz after a long day at work. Singh told DNA, "I work in Andheri, a colleague dropped me mid-way at a subway at Vile Parle west after work. After some time, I called for an auto-rickshaw but the driver refused to go to Santacruz as the distance was too short." "It usually takes 5-10 minutes from there to reach home but rickshaw wallahs deny to give a ride," added Singh. Subsequently, Singh clicked a picture of the number plate of the auto-rickshaw and forwarded it along with his complaint to Mumbai Ka DNA helpline.

Another issue that came up was taxi drivers rigging the e-meter. It has been observed that taxi drivers manipulate the e-meters using different methods like fitting LEDs in a temple on the dashboard or connecting the FM wire to e-meter to increase fares and fleece passengers.

Arup Vijay Mhatre brought to our notice a similar kind of problem. Mhatre told DNA, "On August 18, at 4:30 PM, my sister and I boarded a Kaali Peeli Taxi, registration Number MH 03 AT 1432 from Chembur, Jain temple Mumbai to Sewree Naka T.J. Road Mumbai. For this route, the normal taxi fare is anything between Rs. 153 to 160 but we had to pay Rs.196.00 as displayed on the meter even though the route had no traffic as it was a Sunday."

According to traffic expert Ashok Datar, charging of huge fares by auto-rickshaw drivers has been a very common and chronic problem for commuters. Suggesting some measures to address the issue, Datar said, "The base fare for short distances can be increased and then decrease the fare per kilometre later onwards." Datar maintained that this will have a two-pronged advantage, the rickshaw-wallahs will not deny taking commuters for short distances and the fare for far-away distances will not increase much too. Talking about the issue of rigging e-meters, he said, "Just like Ola and Uber, an application should be launched for kaali-peeli taxis that will show the passenger the exact fare and this will avoid passengers being cheated."

Did an auto wallah refuse to drive you to your destination? Click a picture of the number plate and send it to Mumbai Ka DNA on 74002 11111 or e-mail it to editor@dnaindia.net. DNA will follow it up with the traffic authorities.