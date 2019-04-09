Mumbai: Regina Pacis School seeks student's progress on stamp paper

Some parents of children studying at Regina Pacis School, Byculla are a miffed lot. A parent has alleged that the school principal had asked them to take responsibility of their child's academic progress by giving it in writing on a hundred rupee stamp paper. The aggrieved parent further alleged that few other parents of children weak in studies too had to go through the same ordeal.

When contacted, Sister Bina, principal of Regina Pacis School, Byculla denied the allegations. "We did ask parents of children weak in studies to take responsibility of their child's progress but only orally, not on a stamp paper. One parent gave the undertaking on Rs 100 stamp paper. We did not ask for it. I just want them to take responsibility of their kids," Sister Bina said.

Despite making repeated calls and sending a text message, deputy director of school education Rajendra Ahire did not respond and remained unavailable for comment.

However, some parents alleged that the school coerced them into writing it on a stamp paper. "The school called parents of kids who were weak in studies. When I met the principal, she insisted I give it in writing on a stamp paper. She even mentioned that if your child does not perform well next year, then we will give you a leaving certificate," alleged a parent on the condition of anonymity.

Shocked with this vague diktat, Jayant Jain, president Forum for Fairness in Education said that this is unacceptable.

"If a student is failing or not performing well in a particular subject then there could be different reasons behind it. It is the school's responsibility to give remedial coaching to weak students," Jain said.