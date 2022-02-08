Mumbai records lowest daily Covid-19 count after December 21

In a big relief to Mumbaikars, the city on Monday recorded the lowest daily rise in Covid-19 cases after December 21, last year. As many as 356 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai, BMC data revealed on Monday.

The financial capital saw five deaths due to the infection since Sunday. On December 21, 2021, when the third wave of the pandemic began Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection. The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day.

A total of 88% or 313 new patients found during the day were asymptomatic.The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the death toll stands at 16,654, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed. The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19%.

With 949 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries jumped to 10,27,093. The city's rate of recovery is 98%. Presently, Mumbai has 5,129 active Covid-19 patients. Only 40 patients were hospitalised in 24 hours, with only 10 on oxygen support. Till now only 1,407 of the total 37,116 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients are occupied in the city.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new Covid cases and 24 fresh deaths linked to the infection. Meanwhile, the country reported 83,876 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.25%. This is the first time since January 6 that India's daily COVID tally did not cross the 1-lakh mark.