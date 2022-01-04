Search icon
Mumbai records 10,860 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest since April 2021

Mumbai has recorded nearly 11,000 new COVID-19 cases today, which is the highest number of cases since April 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant and the looming threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Mumbai has recorded another spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, raising the concern of residents and authorities.

According to the official data posted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 10,680 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mumbai over the past 24 hours. Two COVID-19 deaths have also been logged in the city.

A big jump in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Mumbai today, which has prompted the authorities to pull up their socks and impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions. The cases recorded in Mumbai today are 34 percent higher than yesterday’s caseload.

Today, Maharashtra reported as many as 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, and Mumbai accounted for more than half of them. The daily cases in Maharashtra have increased by 51 percent as compared to yesterday, according to media reports.

 

 

The BMC reports state that 89 percent of all the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are asymptomatic. This is the highest surge of daily COVID-19 cases witnessed in Mumbai since April 2021, when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, many people are anticipating a lockdown in the city. Addressing these concerns, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that a lockdown in the city will only be imposed if the daily COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 in Mumbai.

Experts believe that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus is the reason behind this spike in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Mumbai. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the entire country.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the BMC has issued new guidelines regarding the sealing off of buildings with a high number of cases. The municipal body has also shut down the schools in the city for classes 1 to 9 due to the COVID-19 surge.

