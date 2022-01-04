Mumbai records 10,860 fresh COVID-19 cases; highest since April 2021

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant and the looming threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Mumbai has recorded another spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, raising the concern of residents and authorities.

According to the official data posted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 10,680 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mumbai over the past 24 hours. Two COVID-19 deaths have also been logged in the city.

A big jump in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Mumbai today, which has prompted the authorities to pull up their socks and impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions. The cases recorded in Mumbai today are 34 percent higher than yesterday’s caseload.

Today, Maharashtra reported as many as 18,466 new COVID-19 cases, and Mumbai accounted for more than half of them. The daily cases in Maharashtra have increased by 51 percent as compared to yesterday, according to media reports.

#CoronavirusUpdates

4th January, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 10860

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 654



Total Recovered Pts. - 7,52,012



Overall Recovery Rate - 92%



Total Active Pts. - 47476



Doubling Rate - 110 Days

Growth Rate (28 Dec - 3Jan)- 0.63%#NaToCorona January 4, 2022

The BMC reports state that 89 percent of all the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are asymptomatic. This is the highest surge of daily COVID-19 cases witnessed in Mumbai since April 2021, when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, many people are anticipating a lockdown in the city. Addressing these concerns, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that a lockdown in the city will only be imposed if the daily COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 in Mumbai.

Experts believe that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus is the reason behind this spike in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Mumbai. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the entire country.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the BMC has issued new guidelines regarding the sealing off of buildings with a high number of cases. The municipal body has also shut down the schools in the city for classes 1 to 9 due to the COVID-19 surge.