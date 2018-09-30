Mumbai receives less than average rainfall in August-September

With monsoon retreating from the state, data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that Mumbai had witnessed lesser spells of heavy rainfall this year as compared to the last 10 years. Apart from the months of June and July, the city hasn't received any significant rain in August and September.

Mumbai is known for heavy spells of rain. This year seems to be an exception. Despite a good start, rainfall started decreasing in the months of August and September. According to the IMD, Mumbai, this year 'Maximum City' witnessed fewer slashes of heavy rain compared to the last 10 years.

As per scientific norms, more than 64.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours considered as heavy rainfall. This year Colaba had seven heavy spells of rainfall, thrice in June and four times in July, whereas Santacruz had nine spells of heavy rainfall, twice in June and seven times in July. On July 9, the city recorded 184 mm rain in Colaba and 166 mm in Santacruz which are highest in this season. There were no records of heavy rainfall thereafter. As per IMD, the city received 25 to 30 per cent less rainfall than normal in August and September.

"The city witnessed heavy rainfall only in June and July. August and September did not receive a single spell of heavy rains. Spells of heavy rainfall saw a significant decrease this season compared to previous years," said Krishnanand Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of IMD Mumbai.

The city faced similar situations in 2009 and 2015 when total rainfall was less than average and the city had to face water cut. When asked whether there will be a water cut in the city, the BMC officials said that they will take a call on it next week.