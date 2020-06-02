Mumbai receives fresh rainfall as 'Nisarga' inches closer to western coast

Mumbai on Tuesday received fresh rainfall as Cyclonic Storm 'Nisarga' inched closer to the western coast of India.

Mumbai Police has issued prohibitory orders against gathering or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades and parks to prevent loss of life and property.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclonic Storm 'Nisarga' over the Arabian sea is likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday.

In a bulletin issued at 4 pm, IMD said cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 2:30 pm, about 290 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 380 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 600 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next few hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag during the afternoon of June 3 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Fifteen NDRF teams have been deployed while four are en route to coastal districts of Maharashtra.

The weatherman has also issued rainfall warning for various places in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Coastal Karnataka.

For the next 24 hours, IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. Its forecast said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls (20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places very likely over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palgar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra on June 3, the IMD said.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan (Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg districts) & Goa and south Gujarat region (Valsad, Naysari, Dang, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Surat districts) on June 3.