Mumbai rains: Youth dies of electric shock a day before wedding anniversary

Gopal Jha had his second marriage anniversary on Tuesday something that the 23-year-old looked forward to. However, his joy was short-lived after he accidentally touched a live wire attached to a society's gate and died on the spot due to electrocution.

He left behind his wife and a one-year-old kid.

Jha worked at the Nehru Nagar petrol pump and on Monday night, he had started early from work to reach on time.

According to the senior Inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station, "The incident occurred at 12.30 am on Monday night. To avoid waterlogging Jha took the support of the wall when the live wire electrocuted him. We rushed him to Cooper hospital where he was declared dead on admission."

"We have informed to Jha family about the incident and have handed over his mortal remains to his family. We have registered an accidental death report in this matter. We have instructed the PWD department to look into the matter and give a report," added Wavhal.

"Jha called me at 12 am and informed me that he is coming home early today for celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife. He also told me that after coming home he will cut the cake however he never returned home. Instead of his call, I received a call from the police about his death at 2 am." said Vinod Jha, Gopal's father.