Mumbai Rains Update: Train services in Maharashtra disrupted, check cancelled trains, status, full schedule

For the past few days, Mumbai and the neighbouring areas of the state of Maharashtra have been experiencing torrential rains, causing traffic snarls, waterlogging, and disruption in local train services.

A lot of trains of the Central Railway have also been cancelled because of massive flooding on the rain tracks, hampering the daily lives of people. Trains services on the Konkan Railway route, connecting Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district was suspended on Thursday morning after water levels in the Vashishti river flooded the railway tracks between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in the area.

According to a report on India.com, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Baban Ghatge said, "Eight trains have been regulated due to the disruption of the route."

Also read Train services affected as heavy rains batter Mumbai, high tide hits Marine Drive

The route that is spread across three states namely Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka – is one of the challenging regions, as it consists of many rivers, gorges, and mountains.

Train Status in Mumbai latest update

Suspension of train operations from Titwala to Igatpuri (in Nashik district adjoining Thane) and from Ambernath to Lonavala. 01020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai special returned to Pune & 01019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar special JCO 22.7.2021 will leave from Pune 02119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas special short terminated at Roha - Reason determined as flooding between Anjani and Chiplun.

Here is a list of other trains that short terminated, was cancelled, rescheduled & are short originating today.

Photo obtained via India.com

Here is a list of diversions of trains as well

Photo obtained via India.com