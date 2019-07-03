Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai rains: Road neglected by BMC caves in at Chandivali

Shockingly the locals informed and complained about the big cracks on road, but the BMC ignored it, putting 500 lives in danger.

Shirish Vaktania

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

A road was caved in at Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali due to heavy downpour in the area on Monday night. Shockingly the locals informed and complained about the big cracks on road, but the BMC ignored it, putting 500 lives in danger.

The incident was reported on Monday at 10.30 pm when w residents heard a loud noise and when they came outside to check they found a huge road caved in. However, no casualties were reported. As a safety precaution, the police vacated Shramsafalta and Sai Dhan building. About 500 people from these societies are now forced to live on the road. A resident of Shramsafalta society, Jitendra Dhage said, "On Monday afternoon at 4 pm when I noticed a huge crack on the road I immediately informed it to BMC officials. The BMC officer visited the spot on Monday night, inspected it however took no action."

Rakesh Kadam resident of Shramsafalta said, "I was with my family at home on Monday night and we heard a sudden loud noise as if a building had collapsed. When we came out to check we found the road was caved in."Assistant divisional fire officer Mate said, "At 11 pm we received a call from Sakinaka. We Immediately rushed to the spot with two fire engines where we found around 200-meter road caved inside the nullah."

