Mumbai rains: Man loses house, but saves seven from getting electrocuted

"It all happened suddenly with a loud noise. When we woke up from sleep, things were scattered everywhere as the entire residential plot was flooded. After the wall collapsed, the accumulated water came like a tsunami and engulfed everything that came its way. Everywhere there were bodies of dead people, and injured men were oozing blood in the water, which made it red by appearance, " said Sachin Dhuri, who lost his home and belongings in the mishap.

Amid this chaotic situation, a 45-year-old man, who lost his house in the mishap, managed to prevent more losses of lives by using his presence of mind.

Udaybhan Yadav, a resident of the said area and a driver by profession, realised that the entire spot had a high possibility of being electrocuted as the power connection was not suspended and also kids of the locality started complaining of getting electric shocks.

Speaking to DNA, Yadav said, "The entire scenario was terrifying. My entire family disappeared for an hour, and no one had a clue to act immediately on the situation. After securing my kids and wife, I tried to rescue others from the debris out of concern. Gradually, the kids, who were rescued, started complaining of getting electric shocks and this made me realise that if not acted now, the entire locality might get electrocuted and this might make the situation worse."

Aluminium sheets from the slums and water everywhere had intensified the possibility of causing electrocution.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Yadav along with other locals immediately pulled off the electric connection from the main socket, saving seven lives.

Yadav said, by the time the cops and other rescue teams had arrived, the locals had taken the charge of rescue by using flashlights of mobile phones.

"The pointed fencing, slabs of the collapsed wall, pieces of stones and scattered home appliances had already injured many people and if there was electrocution, things would have gone for a toss," said Yadav.

Nafeez Sayyed (25), whose distant relatives are staying in Pimpripada for decades, told DNA, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the forest department frequently warned the slum residents not to encroach the area more but the people did not pay attention. The drainage holes in the wall were stuffed with either cement or plastic wraps so as to avoid eviction due to rain-related reasons. The BMC along with the local residents should be answerable why this incident happened."