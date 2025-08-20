Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued, city expected to get relief soon

Mumbai has been under a red alert since August 19, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 21.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued, city expected to get relief soon

Mumbai is under an orange alert for Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rain. The intensity is expected to decrease from Thursday. Tuesday's relentless rainfall caused significant disruption, crippling public transport and leading to waterlogging throughout the city.

Adding to the chaos, two packed monorails experienced technical issues on Tuesday evening, resulting in over 750 passengers needing rescue. Local authorities have attributed the technical failures to "overcrowding."

Mumbai has been under a red alert since August 19, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 21. On August 19, the city received over 300 mm of rainfall, worsening waterlogging and transport issues.

Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Check live updates here:

Mumbai rains live: Airline issues travel advisory

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories warning passengers of potential flight disruptions and delays. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel due to waterlogging and sluggish traffic.

Mumbai rains live: Mumbai University cancels exam shuduled for August 20

Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for August 20 due to heavy rainfall in the city. The university has decided to prioritize student safety and convenience amid the severe weather conditions. New date is expected to announce soon.

Mumbai rains live: Traffic disruption expected in Mumbai

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.

