Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued, city expected to get relief soon
Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....
Donald Trump imposed India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House
India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit
Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor
Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: What would change in gaming industry?
DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?
War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...
Amid Mumbai rains, Rohit Sharma hits the road in his luxurious Range Rover | Watch video
Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch
MUMBAI
Mumbai has been under a red alert since August 19, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 21.
Mumbai is under an orange alert for Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rain. The intensity is expected to decrease from Thursday. Tuesday's relentless rainfall caused significant disruption, crippling public transport and leading to waterlogging throughout the city.
Adding to the chaos, two packed monorails experienced technical issues on Tuesday evening, resulting in over 750 passengers needing rescue. Local authorities have attributed the technical failures to "overcrowding."
Mumbai has been under a red alert since August 19, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 21. On August 19, the city received over 300 mm of rainfall, worsening waterlogging and transport issues.
Residents are advised to remain indoors and avoid venturing into low-lying or flood-prone areas.
Check live updates here:
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories warning passengers of potential flight disruptions and delays. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel due to waterlogging and sluggish traffic.
Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for August 20 due to heavy rainfall in the city. The university has decided to prioritize student safety and convenience amid the severe weather conditions. New date is expected to announce soon.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected.