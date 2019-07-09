Mumbai rains: Heavy spells sweep city under water, paralise life and traffic

Monday morning did not start on a happy note. Heavy spells of rain crippled life in the city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city recorded 108 mm rain between 8.30am and 11.30am. This led to waterlogging in low-lying areas adding to commuters’ woes. As a result, bus routes and vehicular movement were diverted for till the situation was brought under control.

Andheri, Vile Parle, Kurla, Vikroli suburbs received more than 100 mm rain. Low-lying areas namely Sion, Wadala, Nehru Nagar, Postal Colony- Chembur, Sakinaka Junction, Bainganwadi, Vidyavihar, RCT mall junction - Ghatkopar, Andheri Subway, Milan Subway, Meghwadi, National college - Bandra, Akruti Mall - Andheri East, Reliance Energy Junction- Borivali were waterlogged for few hours, despite no high tide.

Vehicular movement came to a crawl. Best buses plying in the Sion road number 24, and Gandhi Market route were diverted to road number 3 and Bhau Daji road respectively.

Five incidents of house/wall collapse were reported in the last 24 hours. Parts of the ground and first floor of a four-storeyed Nisar building in front of Opera House in Girgaon collapsed on Monday. Although no one was injured, the ward officer issued an order to vacate the building as a precautionary measure.

In another incident, eight people were injured after a wall of a house in Shivaji Nagar, near Noor hospital in Govandi collapsed at around 2 am.

Another house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar, near Noor hospital in Govandi at 2 am in the midnight. In another incident, one person sustained minor injuries when the wall came down at the Paper Box Industrial Estate in MIDC, Andheri east at around 11.30 am.

Reportedly heavy rains have also resulted in the temporary suspension of activity at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Departures were halted briefly and flights that were scheduled to land were asked to go into holding patterns till the conditions are cleared.