Mumbai Rains: Heavy rain lashes parts of city, Andheri subway shut, local trains affected, IMD issues 'orange alert' till...

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the Maharashtra districts of Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar on Wednesday.

Intense rainfall persists across Mumbai and its surrounding areas during the ongoing monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts within Maharashtra for Wednesday.

IMD issues 'Orange alert'

According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. In response to the heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Traffic Police has declared the closure of the Andheri Subway due to significant waterlogging.

Reports also indicate that the Ghatkopar stretch and adjacent areas are expected to experience consistent moderate to heavy rainfall until at least 10 AM.

Looking ahead, the IMD anticipates further showers across Maharashtra over the next week. Districts including Pune, Satara, Raigad, and others remain under alert for the potential of heavy showers.

Trains delayed due to rainfall

According to the mIndicator app, several delays have been observed on Central and Harbour line trains due to the ongoing rainfall. However, Western line trains are currently running on schedule.

Andheri Subway closed due to heavy rainfall

In response to waterlogging throughout the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police have closed both lanes of the Andheri Subway.

The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada until July 28. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected in other regions of Western India.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall for the second day in a row. The suburbs have received more than 200 mm of rain over the past 48 hours, easing the rainfall deficit that had built up earlier in the month.