Mumbai rains: Drone survey tech maps flood-prone Central Railway

Like every year, rains have thrown local rail services on Central Railway (CR) completely out of gear. As the situation continues to be grim with delay in services and an incident of a mud slide in Karjat-Khopoli route, the CR have finally got permission from Mumbai Police to conduct drone surveys of flooding spots, especially in the city.

According to CR officials, permissions to conduct drone survey on CSMT-Mulund section till July 31 has been procured on July 6. The trouble spots are four new areas on Central and Harbour lines — Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar, Kanjurmarg and north Kurla — that cropped up July 2-3 when it rained incessantly and stalled train services between CSMT-Thane/Mankhurd.

"We have started using drones to inspect locations which witness waterlogging on rail tracks," said a CR official.

Since July 6, the CR officials are using drones to check these locations and carry out necessary works. Senior CR officials claim that they have removed blockages in these locations, allowing smooth flow of water away from tracks.

"On Monday, these four locations witnessed minor waterlogging, which delayed the services," said the official.

On July 2, when the CR was badly affected due to waterlogging, the rail officials walked to the spots and video graphed the problem areas and tried to improve the situation. At Kanjurmarg the Kamgaar nullah, which was blocked by construction debris, overflowed as rainwater could not flow out.

At Tilak Nagar, the culverts on the BPT-Trombay section was choked with garbage and encroachments which obstructed water flow. According to sources, the CR officials could not use drones without police permission owing to its proximity to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. "Our men were on the tracks to ensure that train services are not interrupted despite heavy rains," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway.