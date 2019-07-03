Mumbai rains: Comptroller and Auditor General of India exposes lack of preparedness by BMC

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has exposed deficiencies in the existing system for management of flood risk in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. CAG, in its report for the year ended March 2018, pointed out that due to flat gradients, the drains are affected by tides, the system is heavily silted and there are poor structural conditions.

The timing of the CAG report, which was tabled on Tuesday in the state legislature, coincides with the heavy rains that lashed Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, disrupting air, train and road traffic. According to the CAG, stormwater drains discharge rainwater directly by gravity through outfalls as floodgates have been provided in only three of the 45 outfalls. As the outfalls discharge below the mean sea level, a tidal control is possible only at these three locations. Further, the capacity of the drains is adequate only for rainfall of 25 mm per year, and there are numerous obstructions in larger drains due to siphons and other utility services.

The CAG has observed that there was poor workmanship and lack of attention to repairs when the drains are punctured by utility service providers. Moreover, gullies are poorly placed and often not effective, while structural conditions are poor as well. The CAG said that these flaws were found in the Floods Preparation Guidelines for the year 2018.