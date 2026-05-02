Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Why the ‘Missing Link’ is a 'game-changer' for daily commuters

The much-needed 'Missing Link' on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was finally inaugurated on Saturday, likely to become a 'game changer' for the Extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Check how it will help thousands of daily commuters, promising a faster journey.

The much-awaited 'Missing Link' on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to redefine travel between Maharashtra's two biggest cities. It is expected to fix long-standing traffic problems, offering a shorter and less travel time. The 13.3 km project was finally opened to the public on May 2, after being inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, a day earlier. Let us take a look at the importance of this project in the lives of people residing in these two cities.

The name 'Missing Link'

The 'Missing Link' is a new route connecting two busy points of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway directly. Currently, vehicles have to pass through the hilly Bhor Ghat stretch, which has sharp turns, steep slopes, and frequent traffic jams.

The 'Missing Link' project includes tunnels and elevated roads that cut through hills, helping commuters avoid these tough patches.

Importance of 'Missing Link' on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of the busiest routes in the country. For years, traffic jams have been a major issue, specifically in the ghat section, for the people. Not only this, but several accidents have also been reported in this region due to sharp cuts and heavy traffic.

Now that the zig-zag route has been connected with a straight and shorter link, it will reduce pressure on the existing road and also improve safety for those who commute on the route frequently.

How 'Missing Link' will help daily commuters

People who travel quite frequently between these two cities will benefit most from the project, as travel time is set to be reduced between Mumbai and Pune. Better road conditions also help in saving fuel, making the travel a more convenient and reliable option.

The new route is around 19 km long, helping to cut down the distance by nearly 6 km and also making the journey quicker, saving about 20 to 30 minutes between Mumbai and Pune in regular traffic.

Most importantly, even after this major upgrade on the route, the government has not levied any extra toll for using the 'Missing Link'. However, only cars and buses will be allowed to travel on this route for the first six months. Heavy vehicles like trucks will still have to use the older ghat road.