Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, one arrested

This entire racket was based on an advertisement posted by Singh through mobile phones and newspapers, which claimed to give 'Spa @ Your Home', said police.

Officers of the Mumbai crime branch has busted a prostitution racket operational under the pretext of providing spa services at Hotel Peninsula Grand at Andheri (E). The accused contacted several customers through a call centre, offering spa services at their home. Police said, the main accused identified as Rajnish Singh had set up a call centre at Marathon Icon Tower in Lower Parel, from where he operated the prostitution racket, which was raided on Monday. Simultaneously, police also raided the Hotel Peninsula Grand and rescued three women.



This entire racket was based on an advertisement posted by Singh through mobile phones and newspapers, which claimed to give 'Spa @ Your Home', said police.After relevant information was gathered, two police teams simultaneously raided the premises of Peninsula Grand and the call centre operational at Rajnish Wellness Limited at Lower Parel. "During the raids, we rescued three women from the hotel and seized Rs 4.70 lakh in cash from the call centre, 10 mobile phones, PlayWin capsules along with other documents like Aadhaar cards, diaries," said inspector Korke.