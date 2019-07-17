Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, one arrested

health
This entire racket was based on an advertisement posted by Singh through mobile phones and newspapers, which claimed to give 'Spa @ Your Home', said police.
Officers of the Mumbai crime branch has busted a prostitution racket operational under the pretext of providing spa services at Hotel Peninsula Grand at Andheri (E). The accused contacted several customers through a call centre, offering spa services at their home. Police said, the main accused identified as Rajnish Singh had set up a call centre at Marathon Icon Tower in Lower Parel, from where he operated the prostitution racket, which was raided on Monday. Simultaneously, police also raided the Hotel Peninsula Grand and rescued three women.