Mumbai: Postgraduate medical students protest over EWS quota

Around 300 postgraduate medical students staged a protest at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital or Sion Hospital on Tuesday to demand that the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota should not be applied in the state since the number of PG medical seats have not been increased. The PG medical students are unhappy after they found out how a meritorious candidate who secured rank in the first merit list declared by Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) did not get admission in any government college in the state but a candidate under reserved category got a seat despite getting lower rank.

The EWS quota is not applied in the all-India quota seats. While 50% seats for PG medical admission are allotted for the central institutes, the rest of the seats are allotted for the state institutes.

After introducing the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) quota and EWS quota in 50 per cent state seats, very few seats are left for open category students, claim the protesting medical students."When the Centre refused to introduce EWS quota till the seats were not increased, why have the state introduced SEBC and EWS quota for PG medical admissions? We feel this is a political stunt to gain votes this election. We will continue protesting till the government takes some decision," said one protesting student. Dr D Shah, one of PG medical students, said, "This year, an open category student with a rank of 4411 could not get a seat of his (speciality) choice anywhere in the state, whereas a reserved category student with a rank of 36796 got one in the same speciality in KEM Hospital. How is this fair?"

A POLITICAL STUNT?