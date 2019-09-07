Mumbai: Post section 377, battle for equality continues

Community: LGBTQ+ fight for marriage rights, adoption rights and more

A year after the draconian section 377 was decriminalised by the Supreme Court, the community believes that the masks are gone but there is still a long battle ahead. According to activists the first step is already taken and future legislation are in process. "The masks have vanished and we have found prominence in mainstream culture. We have grown to embrace ourselves in our complete being. However, we ought to remember that reading down of section 377, is the first step. We need to ride on it, and win more legislation, more equality, marriage rights, adoption rights and many more," said Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist and the founder of The Jimmy Foundation. Iyer had moved the Supreme Court with an Impleadment Application on the section 377 case.



A recent survey by a dating app revealed that. 66% men and 76% women would willingly participate in a public demonstration to demand and fight for LGBTQ+ rights.



Many events have been planned to celebrate the day marking freedom from section 377. This includes celebrations like holding partys, event by drags. Activist say that post the court's order many allies have come forward to support.



Sumit Pawar a gay rights activists said, "Post the abolition of section 377 there has not been a drastic change. But a lot of allies and others have come out in support of the community. Also now we are no more criminal as per law. The fight is not yet over still there is lot to achieve."