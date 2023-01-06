Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group (file photo)

Mumbai: A police constable has been suspended for allegedly making a video in a compromising position with his colleague's wife. The victim's husband saw the video after it was shared by the accused in a WhatsApp group, reports suggest. Police said that the complainant and the accused stay in the same area.

An inquiry has also been initiated into the matter. According to reports, the constable's wife confessed to having a relationship with his colleague. But she refused to file a complaint with the police.

Later, the constable himself filed a complaint against his wife and the accused constable. He has alleged that the accused did everything to malign his reputation. The accused cop has been identified as Parab.

A case has been filed against the accused under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | Karnataka: Woman dragged, beaten in temple in Bengaluru, video goes viral