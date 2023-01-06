Search icon
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group

Mumbai: The constable has filed a complaint against the accused cop and his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Mumbai: A police constable has been suspended for allegedly making a video in a compromising position with his colleague's wife. The victim's husband saw the video after it was shared by the accused in a WhatsApp group, reports suggest. Police said that the complainant and the accused stay in the same area. 

An inquiry has also been initiated into the matter. According to reports, the constable's wife confessed to having a relationship with his colleague. But she refused to file a complaint with the police.

Later, the constable himself filed a complaint against his wife and the accused constable. He has alleged that the accused did everything to malign his reputation. The accused cop has been identified as Parab.

A case has been filed against the accused under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

