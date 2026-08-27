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Mumbai Police book 3 after violence erupts between two groups in Parel

Three people have been booked after a clash between two groups in Mumbai's Parel area, which reportedly left several people and police personnel injured.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 02:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mumbai Police book 3 after violence erupts between two groups in Parel
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Tension broke out in Mumbai's Parel-Chinchpokli area on Wednesday night after two groups clashed near Laxmi Cottage. Mumbai Police said the confrontation took place amid a road blockade on Dr B.A. Road following action against bikers allegedly violating traffic rules.

Several people, including police personnel, were reportedly injured in the incident. The Bhoiwada Police have registered a case against three named accused and other unidentified persons.

What led to the clash in Parel?

According to the police, around 50-60 bikers and 30-40 other youths were involved in the confrontation.

The incident initially led to tension in the area, with reports claiming that a scuffle and stone pelting took place between two groups during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Preliminary information suggests that the situation escalated near Laxmi Cottage after slogans were allegedly raised, leading to a verbal argument. Banners were also reportedly torn during the confrontation.

Videos show chaos on Dr B.A. Road

Several videos from the incident surfaced on social media, showing a large crowd gathered on the road after the clash.

People from both groups were seen arguing and running amid the chaos, while police personnel tried to disperse the crowd. In some videos, police were also seen using force to bring the situation under control.

A local resident told IANS that an initial scuffle took place at around 7 pm. The situation reportedly became more tense around 9 pm near Laxmi Cottage.

Three booked, injured taken to hospital

The Bhoiwada Police registered a case against three people and unidentified others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Some people were reportedly detained following the clash. Several injured persons were taken to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

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