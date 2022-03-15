Mumbai Police bans putting up police stickers, symbols on private vehicles of personnel

The Mumbai Police has recently issued a notice for all the police officers and personnel, banning them from putting up police stickers or symbols on their personal vehicles or motorcycles, in order to make sure that the police power is not abused.

This decision has been issued by the Mumbai Police soon after the Bombay High Court expressed its discontent with the fact that many police officers have put up police stickers and symbols on their private vehicles, which is not authorized.

Mumbai Police also issued an official notice in this regard, making it clear that such stickers on private vehicles of police officers are against the guidelines and are banned by the organization. Action will be taken against officers who fail to comply with this.

The city police force has been cracking down on the abuse of power by people in authority positions, and banning police stickers is one of the actions taken by the organization to make sure that the police officers don’t misuse their authority.

Last year, the Mumbai Police had also discontinued the usage of emergency sticker categorisation for vehicles which was implemented for essential services vehicles within the city during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police had said, “Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. We hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe.”