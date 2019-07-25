Mumbai: Pay misappropriated money with interest, SCRDC to bank

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCRDC), in an order, has directed a bank to pay misappropriated money to complainants and give them compensation for mental harassment.

The order was passed after Ramchandra Pandurang Gurav and four others, all Prabhadevi residents, had filed a complaint (CC/18/1045) against Vishaldeep Sahakari Patsanstha Maryadit, a bank in Mumbai, where they hold savings account.

The complainants had approached the commission after finding a deficiency in service by the bank. They had collectively deposited Rs. 19.30 lakh worth cheque with the bank, in the savings account, with a view to buy a property.However, when the complainants approached the bank's cashier to withdraw the amount, they were told to bring passbooks to know the balance.

Two days later when they went to the branch office at Thane with their passbook, the branch manager gave them an evasive reply. The complainants found out that their money was deposited in a fixed deposit without obtaining their signatures. When the complainants asked for the records of the account, the bank told them that there was no record indicating fraudulent intent on their part.

The order passed by SCRDC President Justice A P. Bhangale, and Dr. S K. Kakade, Member of SCDRC directed the bank to pay Rs. 19.30 lakhs along with Rs. 2 lakhs as compensation for mental agony. Additionally, the commission directed the bank to pay Rs. 50,000 as litigation cost.

For Mental Agony