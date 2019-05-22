Mumbai: Passenger loses luggage, Konkan Railway told to cough up Rs 1 lakh

The state consumer dispute redressal commission (SCDRC) in an order has upheld district forum’s order that directed the Konkan Railway to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh compensation to a traveller whose valuables were stolen during his journey. The compensation, however, was for the delay in registering a report of the theft. The SCDRC declined to compensate for the loss of valuables that were stolen.

In March 2013, Unnikrishnan K Nair had filed a complaint demanding compensation of Rs 4.72 lakhs for valuables stolen while travelling from Thrissur to Thane along with his wife and son by Trivandrum Netravati Express in November 2012.

As per his complaint, when the train reached Karvar railway station, he realized that his wife’s handbag containing gold ornaments of 151.750 gms, two mobile phones, PAN card and debit card among other important documents had been stolen. Neither the TTE nor the railway police were present in the compartment. At Karwar, the station master refused to accept the complaint and asked him to lodge a complaint at Madgaon Station.

The FIR was eventually registered after over four months when Nair approached the Konkan Railway police headquarters and the matter was escalated to DIG, Karnataka who directed the Karwar police to register an FIR.

When Nair approached the district forum, it directed the railway to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation. Both were aggrieved by order. While Nair wanted compensation for valuables lost, railways wanted the compensation order quashed.

The SCDRC upheld the district forum’s observation that there was a delay in registering the FIR for over four months. Neither the culprit was not found nor valuables recovered. On compensation for valuables, the railways said that the bag was not booked with the railway department and was in possession of the complainant. Thus, it was the responsibility of complainant. Hence, it dismissed the appeal.

The Case