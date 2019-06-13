Mumbai: Passenger associations write to DRM over delay in Central Railway trains

Of the 45 lakh people using the suburban trains on Central Railway daily, there are well over 10-12 lakh of them who travel all the way from Kalyan-Karjat/Kasara region. But these people are slowly losing their patience as the local passenger associations claim that for the past 10 days or so, there have been series of failures on the mainline of CR which is leading to delays and cancellations of local trains. Now, all these different passenger associations have come together and written a letter to SK Jain, the divisional railway manager of Mumbai for Central Railway, to show their angst.

The passenger associations claim that the commuters boarding from the 19 railway stations falling in this region are already agitated and frustrated with the condition of train services over the past few days now. In the past fortnight over 600 train services have been cancelled.

"We have written a letter to the CR demanding reasons for the technical failures and delays happening every morning for the past 10 days. However, there has been no reply, and authorities are not ready to meet the passenger associations," said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association (FSRPA).

The FSRPA comprises of eight other railway passenger associations covering stations like Thane, Diva, Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara, Vangani, Titwala. "When we went to submit the letter, the CR officials were very arrogant. They dismissed our grounds for meeting the higher-ups and said that people can do whatever they want," added Deshmukh.

The associations claim that the CR administration would be responsible if people take out their frustration. The letter states that there have been frequent cases of signal failures, OHE wires breaking, rail fractures and other issues. They also blame lack of coordination between the railways and the local civic bodies over the construction of road over bridges over rail lines and closing down level crossing gates.

The CR authorities blame the four to five level crossing (LC) gate between Thane and Karjat-Kasara for causing delays on a daily basis. Whenever the LC gates remain open for 2-3 minutes during peak hours, trains come to a halt. There are times when motor vehicles remain in the middle of the tracks which leads to jams.

"The major concern is few level crossing gates, where Railways has completed its portion of ROB but landing, etc has to be completed by local bodies. Once these manned level crossings of the suburban section are shut, it will automatically improve punctuality." said Sunil Udasi, chief PRO, Central Railway.