Mumbai: Parts of Vasai in grip of darkness for three days

The residents of Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been disturbed due to heavy rains since last few days. People residing in parts of Vasai faced a major power outage for the last three days. The power distribution company is trying to regularise the service.

"There had been a disturbance in the electricity distribution due to heavy rains. However, we are working to restore the power supply," said an official from the power department. "Recently, a lady lost her life due to electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole. Therefore, we are taking the work slowly," he added.

There has been no electricity in Vasai's Agashi area for the last three days.

"The rains started suddenly a few days back. Within a few hours, the rains took an ugly turn. Ever since there has been no electricity," complained one of the residents of the area.

"We are finding it difficult to even work inside our homes due to no electricity," the resident added.

The power outage is due to disruption of two transformers in the region. "The power service has been shut down due to one or two dysfunctional transformers. Due to heavy rains, we are finding it difficult to repair the transformers," said an official from the power department.

Load shedding had always been a major concern for residents of Vasai, especially during monsoons. Last year, the entire city came to a standstill due to a flood-like situation. It took seven days for the authorities to restore power supply in the city.

—Zee Media Newsroom