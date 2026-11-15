Mumbai: Panic, search operations at CST station after it gets bomb threat

A bomb threat received through the 112 helpline prompted a security alert at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday evening, but a search by bomb and dog squads found no explosives or suspicious objects.

Security personnel searched the railway station premises, checking different areas for any suspicious objects or explosive materials. (Credit: Twitter)

Security agencies were put on alert at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after an unidentified caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at the railway station on Saturday evening.

According to officials, the threat was received at around 6.50 pm through the 112 emergency helpline. The caller reportedly used a mobile phone to inform the police control room about the alleged explosive device at CSMT.

Following the call, police teams, a dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were rushed to the station.

Three-hour search finds no explosives

Security personnel searched the railway station premises, checking different areas for any suspicious objects or explosive materials. The operation continued until around 9.30 pm. However, the teams did not find anything suspicious, officials said.

The railway police informed the main control room about the incident, while security arrangements remained tight at and around the station.

Police trying to identify caller

Investigators are working to trace the person who made the threatening call. Police are examining the available details to establish the caller's identity and determine the motive behind the threat. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes amid a festive rush at railway stations across the country, with people travelling to their hometowns and returning to cities.

Earlier threats targeted Mumbai landmarks

The latest threat follows a series of email warnings received earlier in the week, targeting several prominent locations in Mumbai. These included actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Mumbai Mayor's office, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and several banks and courts.

Security was tightened at the locations, with local police, bomb squads and dog squads conducting checks. The areas were also cordoned off during the searches. No suspicious objects were found at the locations mentioned in those threats. An investigation into the earlier emails is also underway.