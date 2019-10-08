Mumbai: One die, one injured as street pole falls in Borivli

Police says the cable wire was stuck into a running truck causing a street pole to fall with force

A 35-year-old man died on the spot and one injured after a street pole fell on them at Borivli West on Monday afternoon. Police said the cable wire was stuck into a running truck causing a street pole to fall with force. However, the truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

The deceased identified as Rameshwar Sahane is a resident of Borivli and worked in a mobile shop. The other victim of the mishap Vinayak More received injuries and is admitted to a hospital. Police said the pole belongs to Adani Electricity and the cable which stuck into a truck belongs to the Reliance Communication. Borivli police booked the truck driver under section IPC 304 for causing the death and causing injury. Police are now looking out for the truck driver.

"The incident occurred at 3.30 pm on Monday near Gokhale School at Shimpoli Road at Borivli West where More was riding a bike and Sahane seated behind him. A cable wire stuck with a truck and street pole fell down on Sahane and More. Sahane died on the spot in this incident where More is admitted to hospital for further treatment," said senior inspector Laxman Dumbre.

Locals said the street pole was not maintained properly and found it in the rusted condition.