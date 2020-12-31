Mumbai Night Curfew: BMC allows food delivery till 1:30 am on New Year's Eve

In the view of night curfew placed in the state of Maharashtra, BMC has now allowed home delivery and food takeaway until 1:30 am on New Year 2021. Earlier Suresh Kakani, the BMC additional municipal commissioner (Health) had stated that the food delivery to homes will end at the time the night curfew will start, that is, 11 pm.

Meanwhile, Shivanand Shetty, the President of AHAR - Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association had earlier informed The Times of India that they had requested the government to allow restaurants and bars to have their kitchens open till 1:30 am for takeaways."

According to S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, along with Section 144. "Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI. The night curfew was imposed in light of the new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK.

Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under section 188. "We are well prepared and alert. The total strength of the force is about 50,000 and out of that, 30,000 personnel will be on the ground on New Year. Police officers will be on static deployment and patrol," he said, adding that barricades will also be put in place.

"The police are also on high alert for terrorist activities. The Bombay Police Dog Squad will check sensitive places. The Crime Branch, Anti-narcotic cell, Anti-eve teasing squads will also be alert," he said.