Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party discloses deceased rape victim's details on the banner

While activists slam the move, the party denies any such role and blames the Oppn instead

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) placed huge banners outside Chunabhatti police station and in Chembur area seeking justice for the gang-raped victim who passed away on Wednesday night.

Shockingly, NCP leaders also declared the names of the victim and her family members along with the victim's address in its public banners. Interestingly, the NCP leaders denied any role in it, but instead alleged it was the mischief of some opposition parties.

On Friday morning, NCP leaders staged a protest rally from Chembur's Chhagan Mitha Petrol Pump to Chunabhatti police station. The rally was organised by Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, NCP leader Nawab Malik and 171-ward president Ganesh Sawant. More than 100 people joined the rally and protested outside Chunabhatti police station.

Speaking with DNA Nawab Malik said, “We did organise a protest rally against the police as they failed to take any action against the accused rapists. We have not violated any rules or law. The rally was quite peaceful. The banner was put up by us outside the police station, but we have no clue of who stuck banners in other surrounding areas. It was surely put up by some opposition parties. We never play mischief with serious issues.”

When questioned that there were more than 30 stuck in Chunabhatti and Chembur areas during their Friday protest, the NCP refused to claim it was they who had put up the banners.

BJP's spokesperson Keshav Upadhaya said, “In frustration, the NCP can go worse in doing anything. They don't have a basic knowledge and in such a serious case they should have definitely not revealed the gang-raped victim's name in public. The family identity should not have been disclosed as they live in a society.” Haseena Khan, founder member of Bebaak Collective said, “The NCP committed a blunder which is against the judgment. We totally condemn their stupid act. Earlier too in Kathua rape case wherein a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered and her name was publicly announced. On knowing about it, the government declared a judgment on the issue.”