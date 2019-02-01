Mumbai: National College's fest Cutting Chai is back to give you a break

The RD and SH National College, one of the most renowned colleges offering the Bachelor's in Mass Media (BMM) course will be hosting one of the oldest and most authentic and biggest media festival for many colleges to participate in. The three-day festival will start on February 1 and will see students from all the three batches participating enthusiastically.

The festival even has its own set of social media accounts handled by the students organising the festival. It also promotes the thought that unity is the biggest strength of media as all the media students flowing in from all over Mumbai are exposed to each other. It provides a platform for self evaluation and familiarisation is made possible. The events have strict, transparent and fair eliminations with top judges from the industry so that, the creaminess of the chai is balanced.

The Festival is 'Core to its Content' as it has manifested over a bizarrely grand and trend-setting themes over the past 12 years. These range from The Olympian Gods, The bureau of Sorcery and the Tale of Once upon a Chai. This year's theme of Purgatory which is loosely derived from the poem describing 'Dante's Inferno'. The unique annual themes follow a story line. The theme is either independent or in continuation with the previous themes; the story helps bring the different contingents represented by participants together to compete for the 'Chai'. The festival is known for its huge foot-fall every year and if you pass by Linking Road when the festival is running, one just can not ignore the chanting colleges expressing their love for Cutting Chai.

Besides giving a good festival, Cutting Chai recognizes its responsibility towards the society and takes significant steps in order to fulfill it. On January 26, the students of RD National College, Bandra were all at Shivaji Park to organize a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activity. The students of BMM gathered at Shivaji park with signs appealing on the importance of voting.

CORE TO CONTENT