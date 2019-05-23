Mumbai: Motilal Nagar residents seek clarity from Mhada

With every passing day, the redevelopment issue of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon west is heating up. So, after the residents recently met Mhada's Mumbai Board Chief Officer Deependra Singh Khuswaha to seek clarification on the assurances to them that they would be kept abreast of developments before a decision was taken, members of a political party have also paid Mhada a visit to add their political heft to the issue.

Senior Mhada officials now say that they have decided to give a proper presentation to the residents and later the Chief Minister before starting anything.

Spread over 142 acres, Motilal Nagar has 3,700 tenements who are not opposed to the redevelopment plan, but have expressed that they be taken into confidence about decisions. They also want clarity on what area of the redeveloped property they will be allotted.

Nilesh Prabhu, Joint Secretary of the Motilal Vikas Samiti, said, "We want redevelopment, we aren't against re-development, but we have a simple and clear demand: We expect Mhada to hear us out before they decide on anything related to the area's redevelopment."

Prabhu said they were satisfied with the meeting. "We were told that specific presentations will be given to all of us. They will also have presentations for the public representatives and then the Chief Minister about the redevelopment," said Prabhu.

Meanwhile, over the land allotment post-redevelopment, Prabhu said that anything about the area will be decided only after the report of the Project Management Consultancy is presented.