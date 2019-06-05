Mumbai ‘most congested’ in world, spends 65% extra time in traffic

As per the study, a journey in the city during rush-hour takes 65 per cent longer while in Delhi it is 58 per cent longer.

Mumbai has added another feather to its cap — something we should not be proud of. In 2018, of the 403 cities, across 56 countries in 6 continents, Mumbai was the most traffic congested city. Delhi shares the joint third spot with Lima in Peru, as per the Traffic Index survey conducted by Amsterdam-based location technology specialist TomTom which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber.

As per the study, a journey in the city during rush-hour takes 65 per cent longer while in Delhi it is 58 per cent longer. In Mumbai, in the morning hours between 9-11am congestion is at 80 percent or so while between 7-9pm congestion is nearly 105 percent; while the daily average is 65 percent. During weekends, traffic worsens and the only time when people can expect to reach on time is between 2 am to 5 am.

“Congestion level in Mumbai has dropped by 1 percent, and yet it remains the most congested. Until the infrastructure work is not completed, there will be no ease of congestion. We recommend that the government looks at levying congestion tax similar to other international cities,” said a spokesperson from TomTom.