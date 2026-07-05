Mumbai monsoon claims another life as 63-year-old man dies after tree falls on him

Yunus Hakimuddin Sheikh, aged 63, had recently bought a shop in the area and had gone there to prepare for its opening when a tree collapsed onto him. The tragedy was also caught on a CCTV camera.

A man died after a tree fell on him in Mumbai on Sunday (July 5) -- the third such incident in recent days. The incident reportedly occurred around 12:40 pm in the Naupada locality of Kurla West. Yunus Hakimuddin Sheikh, aged 63, had recently bought a shop in the area and had gone there to prepare for its opening when a tree collapsed onto him. The tragedy was also caught on a CCTV camera.

According to a report by India Today, Yunus was rushed to the Fauzia Hospital, where he was declared dead. Area residents have alleged that no one from the municipal body visited the site for at least two hours after the tree fell. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later arrived and removed the fallen tree.

Earlier, an 11-year-old boy was killed and several other children were injured after a tree collapsed onto their school bus while they were on their way home. Vihaan Srivastava died after suffering severe injuries in the incident that triggered widespread outrage. In another case, a man was killed when a tree suddenly fell on him in Mira-Bhayandar area.

So far, at least four people have died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai as heavy downpour and strong winds continue to batter the city. Mumbai has been receiving incessant downpours since the beginning of this week. Several parts of the city have recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with some areas receiving up to 300 mm of downpour.

IMD issues red alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather office has also predicted gusty winds with speeds of up to 65 kmph in Mumbai and its suburbs. In the wake of the forecast, the BMC has urged residents to remain cautious and step out only if necessary.