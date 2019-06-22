Mumbai misses trunk call

City’s malnourished and poorly anchored trees will continue to claim lives and limbs unless the BMC comes up with a sustainable plan to facilitate maintenance of those standing on corporation land as well as private properties

June 13 : A gulmohar tree came crashing down on Anil Ghosalkar at Jogeshwari's Takshashila society where he worked as a driver. The 48-year-old died the next day.

: A gulmohar tree came crashing down on Anil Ghosalkar at Jogeshwari's Takshashila society where he worked as a driver. The 48-year-old died the next day. June 14 : Nitin Shirwalkar was struck by a falling tree on the premises of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Govandi. It proved fatal for the 43-year-old.

: Nitin Shirwalkar was struck by a falling tree on the premises of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Govandi. It proved fatal for the 43-year-old. June 14: Shailesh Rathod, 38, was walking home from a temple when he was hit by a tree branch. He died on the spot

Three untimely deaths, in the most unfortunate way, in 48 hours marked the beginning of monsoon in Mumbai. With 30 such deaths in the past six years, it also pushed Mumbaikars into a season of uncertainties.



If not completely avoidable, tree deaths can certainly be curbed provided the city's green lungs are maintained well. The BMC does spend a lot on trees, except that its efforts have been grossly inadequate in saving trees as well as lives.

Mumbai sees an average 3,500 incidents of tree or branch collapse every year. "There are hardly any incidents of trees falling inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park or Aarey Colony. If a tree is strong it will survive unfavourable conditions," said an environmentalist, stressing the need for their maintenance.

But maintenance of city's trees, which are malnourished and poorly anchored, can be a sticky topic when it concerns those standing on private land. As per civic data, nearly half of Mumbai's 29 lakh trees have roots on private properties.



While the civic corporation doesn't take the responsibility of pruning trees on private land, housing societies, particularly old premises with a thick green cover, say it's an expensive affair. For instance, there are nearly 700 trees in Takshashila society.

The civic body offers a tree-trimming service, but it has few takers. "Many residents are taken back after receiving BMC's rates. It even charges for trimming trees in slums if they are on private land. Why would the owner pay for it," asked Rajul Patel, a corporator from Jogeshwari. She added, "Private contractors don't even pick up the cut branches. They let them rot on the roads."

Officials from BMC's Garden department said they have too much on their plate. "We have a serious manpower crunch. There is so much work that the staff can barely focus on tree maintenance," said a civic official, requesting not to be identified.

Unlike officials, trees don't have jurisdiction. So a tree rising from a compound can branch out beyond its boundary, triggering face-offs of a different kind. "A government hospital in Bandra which is under the PWD department has many trees in its compound. But PWD ignored BMC's requests. Now employees and patients' relatives walk in fear under those trees," said Anil Trimbakkar, ex-corporator and a resident of Bandra.



Many corporators have demanded that the BMC reduce its tree-trimming charges. Prabhakar Shinde, a BJP corporator from Mulund, said there are many societies that cannot afford tree-trimming every year. "If the BMC can promote plantation on private land, then it should also offer a helping hand to maintain the flora."