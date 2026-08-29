Mumbai milk prices to rise by Rs 9 per litre from September 1; wholesale rate to touch Rs 102

Milk prices in Mumbai are set to rise from September 1, with wholesale rates increasing by Rs 9 per litre ahead of the festive season.

Mumbai households may have to spend more on milk from September 1 after the Bombay Milk Producers Association announced a Rs 9 per litre increase in wholesale prices.

The wholesale price of milk will rise from Rs 93 per litre to Rs 102 per litre across Mumbai and adjoining areas covered under the association's supply network. The revised rate will remain in effect for six months, until February 28, 2027.

Why are milk prices increasing?

The association has reportedly cited rising costs faced by dairy farmers and tabela operators as the reason behind the price hike.

The prices of cattle feed items, including green fodder, chuni and oil cakes, have increased over the past year. Transportation costs and expenses related to livestock maintenance have also added to the financial pressure on milk producers.

Retail customers may also feel the impact

The increase in wholesale prices is expected to affect retail customers as local dairy shops, vendors and doorstep milk suppliers may pass on the additional cost.

The hike could also have an impact on products that depend heavily on milk, including curd, paneer and sweets. Bakeries, restaurants and mithai shops may also face higher procurement costs ahead of the festive season.

New rates from September 1

The revised wholesale milk price of Rs 102 per litre will come into effect on September 1, 2026, and is expected to remain unchanged until February 28, 2027.